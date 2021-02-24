VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

In other VIP Gloves news, insider Wee Chen bought 870,000 shares of VIP Gloves stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).

VIP Gloves Company Profile

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

