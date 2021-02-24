Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $15.00 to $19.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

