Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.42

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2215213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

