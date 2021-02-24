Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.06

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

VLPNY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

