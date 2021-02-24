Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

VWAGY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 271,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

