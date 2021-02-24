Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.84

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 272031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

About Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

