Vonage Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

VG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.