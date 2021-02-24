Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,837. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $249.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

