Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 9306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VUZI shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

