W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

