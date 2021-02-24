Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,570 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.