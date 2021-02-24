Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,047,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARKW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.85. 143,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,666. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.