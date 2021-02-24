Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 1,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,838. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

