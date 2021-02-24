Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,245 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $48.97.

