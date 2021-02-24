Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115,494 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 20,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,765. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

