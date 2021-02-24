Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.32

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

WRTBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

