Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.12% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $831.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

