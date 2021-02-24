Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WM opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

