Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.51% of Waters worth $77,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $278.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

