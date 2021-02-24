Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,434 shares of company stock worth $4,692,838. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

