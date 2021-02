Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

