Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.79.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.