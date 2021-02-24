WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

