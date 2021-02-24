WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

