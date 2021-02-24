WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

