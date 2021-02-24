WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,940 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Shares of ALB opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

