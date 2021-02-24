Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

SCPL opened at $19.44 on Monday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

