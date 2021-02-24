Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $10.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $168.59 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 166,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.