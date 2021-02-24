Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP):

2/18/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $5.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/10/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

HP opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

