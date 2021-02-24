Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years.

WRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

