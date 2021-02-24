Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. 317,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

