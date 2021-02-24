Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 296,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

