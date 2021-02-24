Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 849,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

