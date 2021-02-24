Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Skillz makes up approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

SKLZ stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,731. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

