Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $256,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,588 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.