Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 734,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

