Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $104.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

