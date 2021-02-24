Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

WFC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 626,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,124,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

