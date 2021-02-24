Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.84

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.84 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Truist increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

