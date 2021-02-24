Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of WLK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

