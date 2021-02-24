Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 299,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $847.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

