White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,080.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.