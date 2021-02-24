Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

FREE opened at $13.29 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

