William Blair Comments on American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

AIG opened at $44.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

