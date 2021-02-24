William Blair Comments on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

NYSE BKI opened at $77.24 on Monday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

