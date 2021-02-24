William Blair Initiates Coverage on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Generation Bio stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

