William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,355 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.56% of Forrester Research worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Forrester Research by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $336,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,558 shares of company stock valued at $752,545. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

