William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 32,502 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

AIN stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

