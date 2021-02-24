William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030,978 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

