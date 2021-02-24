William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

