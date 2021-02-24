William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 28,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.65 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $8,022,764.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,205,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,195 shares of company stock worth $55,038,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.